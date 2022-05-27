Kareena Kapoor Khan, slams trolls for age-shaming her: 'Buddhi is meant to be an insult

Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora attended Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash. On May 26, they shared a picture on social media from the party. However, the trio soon got trolled for their looks and outfits. Kareena Kapoor on Friday took to social media to respond to trolls who age-shamed her. The actor shared a screengrab of a social media user commenting ‘budhi’ in the comment box of a post. Kareena said that she keeps seeing this in comments and is shocked how the word is used as an insult. She also said that she is growing older and wiser, unlike the ‘nameless, faceless, ageless’ trolls.

“I keep seeing this on comments! If n when I bother to check ,unless it’s the one that comes up on top! So …buddhi is meant to be an insult ?? Cos for me it’s just a word ..a word that means old ?! Yes we are older ..n wiser …but you,are nameless,faceless ,ageless? And so are your folks?!,” wrote the Heroine actor. The actor, however, deleted it later. The same comment was shared by her friend, former actor Amrita Arora. Kareena reshared it on social media, and wrote, “Wat to go Amuu”.On the work front, Kareena is looking forward to the release of Laal Singh Chadha, that will hit theatres on August 11. The film will reunite her with 3 Idiots and Taalash co-star Aamir Khan.

