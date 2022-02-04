Kareena Kapoor Khan to star in Sujoy Ghosh’s upcoming crime mystery?

Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to return to the big screen post the birth of her second son. The actress has been quite away from the silver screen ever since the birth of her younger son Jehangir Ali Khan. Now as per a report in Mid-Day Sujoy Ghosh is all set to start working on the screen adaptation of Keigo Higashimo’s most acclaimed work, The Devotion of Suspect X. He had apparently announced this project in 2015 and interestingly he wanted Saif Ali Khan in his film then. Unfortunately, the project did not materialize but now after almost seven years, he is ready to helm the adaptation. The film will reportedly also feature Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in key roles. It is all set to go on floors in March this year.

Talking about the novel, the story revolves around a single mother who accidentally kills her ex-husband. What follows is how she tries to cover up the crime with the help of her mathematician neighbour. It is believed that Kareena has already started prepping for the film. A source close to the film reveals, “Kareena met Sujoy several times to discuss the prep and her look in the film. The cast will soon begin workshops. If things go as planned, the team will head to a hill station in West Bengal next month, where the film will be shot in a start-to-finish schedule. The neighbour’s role is played by Jaideep. Sujoy has woven in a complex love story between the leads that adds a new dimension to the thriller,” adds the source.Meanwhile, Kareena is awaiting the release of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ co-starring Aamir Khan in the lead role. It is slated to hit the theatres on April 14, 2022.Apart from this, the actress also has her untitled project with Ekta Kapoor and Hansal Mehta. She is also a part of Karan Johar’s magnum opus ‘Takht’.