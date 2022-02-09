Kareena Kapoor remember uncle Rajiv Kapoor on his first death anniversary

Kareena Kapoor on Wednesday took to her Instagram stories to remember late uncle Rajiv Kapoor on the occasion of his first death anniversary. The actor, known for his role in Ram Teri Ganga Maili, passed away last year following a heart attack. Kareena shared a throwback photo on her instagram stories, adding a heart emoji to it.

Neetu Kapoor, on her part, shared a photo of Rishi Kapoor and Rajiv Kapoor. Adding flower emojis, she wrote, “Miss you both a year already.” Remembering his ‘mama’, actor Armaan Jain shared a lovely photo of him kissing Rajiv Kapoor while wife Annisa is seen sitting next to the latter. “We miss you and love you the most Chimpu Mama,” he captioned the picture.Rajiv Kapoor made his Bollywood debut with Ek Jaan Hain Hum in 1983, and followed it up with films like Aasmaan, Lover Boy, Zabardast and Hum To Chale Pardes. He was set to make a comeback with Ashutosh Gowarikar’s Toolsidas Junior.