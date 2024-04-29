Kareena, Malaika among celebrities to extend birthday wishes to Maheep Kapoor

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 29 : Bollywood actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Bhavana Pandey, and Chunky Panday sent birthday wishes to Maheep Kapoor, wife of actor Sanjay Kapoor, as she turned 42 on Monday.

To mark Maheep's birthday, Kareena posted a black and white photo of her on Instagram stories with a message: "Happy birthday Moheeeposss...Stay absolutely fabulous."

Karisma Kapoor posted a never-before-seen photo with Maheep from an event, both dressed in traditional clothes.

She wrote: "Happy birthday Moheeeps.. Have a fabulous day."

Malaika shared a picture on Instagram stories featuring her, Maheep, Kareena, and her sister Amrita Arora.

In the photo, Malaika wore a yellow single-strap dress, while Maheep chose a white top and blue denim jeans.

She captioned the photo: "Happy birthday darling moheepossss."

Bhavana, the wife of actor Chunky Panday, posted a collection of old photos with Maheep on Instagram stories.

She wrote: "Happy Birthday... my absolute favorite picture!!! Effortlessly young and skinny..."

Bhavana shared another photo with the caption: "Our no makeup and no filter days!!!"

Chunky also shared a photo with Maheep and wrote: "Happy Happy birthday my dearest Maheep."

Sanjay tied the knot with Maheep in 1997, and the pair has two children, Shanaya and Jahaan.

Maheep Kapoor rose to fame with the show "Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives," featuring Neelam Kothari Soni, Seema Sajdeh, and Bhavana Pandey. The reality series has completed two seasons and is preparing for a third. Since her debut on the show, Maheep has garnered a strong fan following, with her personality being a highlight. As the show gears up for its third season, it has introduced three new celebrities: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Shalini Passi, and Kalyani Saha Chawla.

