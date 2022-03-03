Karisma Kapoor tests positive for Covid-19

Karisma Kapoor has tested positive for Covid-19, sister Kareena Kapoor Khan has confirmed during her meeting with actress Kajol. On Thursday morning, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kajol bumped into each other. Upon seeing each other, 'K3G' co-stars Kareena and Kajol took a brief moment to converse before bidding adieu to each other. It was during their quick chat when Kareena Kapoor confirmed that her sister Karisma Kapoor has tested positive for the contagious COVID-19 virus.

In the video, Kareena and Kajol can be seen twinning in white and black, as they stand for a few minutes and catch up after a long time. You can hear Kareena saying, "What's happening?". Kajol also can be heard asking Kareena, "How is your new baby?" To which, Kareena replies, "Oh god, he's already a year. Covid, everything.. we all had Covid." At this point, Kajol added that she also was tested positive. That's when Kareena revealed that older sister Karisma Kapoor tested Covid-19 positive on Wednesday. "Lolo just turned positive yesterday." In terms of work, Kareena Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the movie also stars Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh in pivotal roles. Inspired by the 1994 Hollywood film, Forrest Gump.