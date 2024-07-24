Karlie Kloss celebrates son Elijah's first birthday with heartfelt post

Washington [US], July 24 : Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner's youngest son, Elijah, recently hit a major milestonehis first birthday.

Taking to her Instagram account on Tuesday, Kloss celebrated this special occasion with a touching tribute.

The model shared a heartwarming series of photos featuring herself and Kushner joyfully holding their baby boy.

Kloss captioned the post with, "Our sweet little Elijah turned one this month."

https://www.instagram.com/p/C9ykP-HAby2/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Apart from the birthday posts, Kloss included pictures of their older son, Levi, 3, who was seen affectionately embracing his younger brother and holding his hand while seated in their strollers. These pictures highlight the close bond between the siblings.

Kloss had also recently shared a tender moment with her sons while preparing for the 2024 Met Gala.

As per PEOPLE, on May 6, ahead of the glamorous event, she posted a cozy snapshot on Instagram Stories.

The image showed her snuggling with Elijah and Levi in her hotel bed, dressed in a dressing gown. She wrote, "And a quick cuddle with my other visitors," as she prepared for fashion's biggest night.

In an interview with PEOPLE last November, Kloss opened up about her experience during her pregnancy with Elijah. She revealed that one challenge she faced was maintaining good posture. "Just being pregnant for nine months, I found my posture got so bad," Kloss said. "So now I'm relearning my whole anatomy and trying to fix it, straighten my back."

