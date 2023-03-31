'Karm ya Kaand': Sonu Sood returns with new season of 'MTV Roadies'

Mumbai, March 31 Actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood, who has worked across multiple film industries in India, is returning to the youth adventure television show 'MTV Roadies season 19'. The makers of the show dropped the show promo on Friday.

Sonu was recently seen in Amritsar gearing up for the next season of the show.

Kickstarting the season's audition announcement, the video shows him prepping with some sugarcane juice for a journey that promises to be replete with 'Kaand', referring to the teaser launch, and logo reveal of the show's latest season - 'Karm ya Kaand'.

Excited about the upcoming season, Sonu said, "'MTV Roadies' has consistently redefined the meaning of adventure for viewers across the country. I'm thrilled to be back with a new season of 'MTV Roadies'. It's going to be a thrilling and twisted ride of entertainment, courage, and adventure - I can tell you that".

The actor also mentioned some mysterious additions to the upcoming season. Earlier, Sonu replaced Rannvijay Singha as the show's host after the latter's stint of 17 long years as the 'Singh Is King' actor took over the reins as the show host back in 2022.

