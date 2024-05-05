Kartik Aaryan drops adorable video with his pet 'Katori'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 5 : Kartik Aaryan's Instagram feed is filled with cute videos and pictures of his dog Katori. He even has a separate account on Instagram which he runs under the name of Katori.

Sunday was no exception. He treated his fans to an adorable clip, which showcases his bond with the furry pet.

In the heartwarming clip, Katori can be seen licking Kartik's face as he gets ready to leave for work.

"Katori (red heart emoji) When I am leaving for my shoot on a Sunday," he captioned the post.

Fans left in awe after seeing Kartik and Katori's video.

"How cute," a social media user commented.

"Katori Heartmelt," actor-VJ Mini Mathur wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik recently wrapped shooting for the film 'Chandu Champion'.

Helmed by Kabir Khan, 'Chandu Champion' is based on the extraordinary real-life story of a sportsman and his spirit of never giving up. Kartik will portray the character of Chandu.

For the film, Kartik has also shot for an 8-minute-long war scene.'Chandu Champion' marks Kartik's first collaboration with director Kabir Khan.

He will also be seen in director Hansal Mehta's upcoming film 'Captain India' and the horror comedy film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'.

