Kashmiri rapper SXR stirs waves with his words

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 22 : As the youth of Kashmir are doing admirable work in education, science and technology, art, literature, sports and singing, here goes another successful story of a 31-year-old rapper, whose tunes and words are making the noise in the valley.

31-year-old Mir Ghazanfar, whose stage name is SXR, has been rapping since 2011. 'Mama Loa Go (Mama Pyaar Hogya)', a romantic song written in Kashmiri and English, launched Ghazanfar as a rapper. Since then, SXR never looked back. Ghazanfar has said that he was first inspired by his parents. He faced opposition from society. "However, today not only my parents but also my friends are quite happy", said the rapper.

Since his school days, Mir Ghazanfar used to record the events and past moments around him in his own style, but he got the inspiration to write in rap form from the local rapper MC Cash. Nurturing the desire and passion to become a rapper, Ghazanfar moved to Delhi to take musical training and learnt the complete code of rap.

Although he faced many difficulties in Delhi, but, with indomitable courage, he overcame all the difficulties and succeeded in his goal, and today he is one of the hip-hop singers of the valley. His released albums have left a mark.

Mir Ghazanfar hails from the Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, and enrolled himself as an engineering student. He has not been able to complete his studies. Ghazanfar pens down his scattered thoughts, writes about the surrounding environment in his own style and then presents it in the form of rap with music.

Music fans are appreciating the work of SXR. "Zarmna Durar", "Kashar Nizam", "Shulkh" and "Shahjaar" are some of his albums which are very popular and he is currently working on his new video which will be released very soon.

Inspired by SXR, many young boys and girls are now emerging as rappers in Kashmir. Rap is actually a model of resistance art of American black artists which is now taken all over the world. Through this genre of music, artists often express their thoughts and past situations through songs with sharp lyrics and try to assert themselves against establishments.

