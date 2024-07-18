Katrina all smiles as she attends screening of Vicky Kaushal's Bad Newz

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 18 : This Friday is special for actor Vicky Kaushal as his film 'Bad Newz' is coming to theatres.

Interestingly, the makers of the film, organised a special screening of the movie for the members of the film fraternity on Thursday night.

The screening was attended not only by the cast and crew of the film but also by the family members of Vicky, who also came to cheer for him. Vicky arrived at the screening with his wife and actor Katrina Kaif.

The husband-wife jodi looked extremely happy as they posed for the shutterbugs. Katrina looked gorgeous in a white dress that she paired with white blazer. On the other hand, Vicky was seen donning a suit.

Vicky's brother Sunny and their parents also attended the screening.

Directed by Anand Tiwari, the film seems to be a successor to the 2019 hit 'Good Newwz,' which starred Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles.

'Bad Newz' is co-produced by Tiwari, along with Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Amritpal Singh Bindra.

Triptii Dimri And Ammy Virk are also part of 'Bad Newz'.

Meanwhile, at a recent Bad Newz promotional event in Delhi, Vicky addressed the pregnancy rumours about Katrina and termed it 'speculations.'

He said, "Good news ki jo apne baat ki, woh jab aayegi toh [The good news that you are talking about], we'll be very happy to share whenever it happens, but until then, there's no truth to that, and it's only speculation. Abhi Bad Newz enjoy kijiye, jab good news ayega to hum aapke saath zarur share karenge (Till then enjoy the film, Bad Newz and when there is good news, we will definitely share with you)"

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor