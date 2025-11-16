KBC 17: Manoj Bajpayee recreates Big B's iconic 'Deewar' dialogue in Bhojpuri

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 16 : Actors Manoj Bajpayee, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Sharib Hashmi are set to appear in the upcoming episode of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 17,' hosted by megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

A new promo for the upcoming episode was shared by the makers on Sunday. In the clip, Bajpayee can be seen recreating Big B's iconic dialogue from 'Deewar,' but in Bhojpuri style.

The actor can be seen saying the popular dialogue with full drama: "Ae Peter, ye one khoje te humre ke, hum hafne baithalwa (Peter, you were looking for me there, and I'm already sitting here)," said Manoj.

Amitabh Bachchan also joined in and responded with his own Bhojpuri twist on his iconic 'Zanjeer' dialogue: "Dekho lalua, aha hade ho, waha tarike se hade raho, ee police station hai jaano, tohar baap ka ghar nahi hai (Listen, keep standing right where you are; this is a police station, not your home)."

'Kaun Banega Crorepati' (KBC) also completed 25 years this year. The show first aired on July 3, 2000, and quickly became one of India's most popular TV programs.

KBC started as the Indian version of the British show Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? It was also Amitabh Bachchan's first TV appearance and gave new life to his career. Over the years, KBC has become more than just a quiz show. With touching stories from contestants and Bachchan's famous line "lock kiya jaye," the show has become a part of people's lives.

Manoj Bajpayee will next be seen in the third season of 'The Family Man'. The third season, created by the duo Raj & DK, will feature Manoj Bajpayee reprising his role as the undercover spy Srikant Tiwari.

