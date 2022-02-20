Keerthy Suresh looks mesmerizing in debut music video 'Gandhari'

'Mahanati' actor and National award winner Keerthy Suresh is all set to make her music video debut with the song, 'Gandhari'.

The actor shared a poster of her music video on her Instagram handle on Sunday. In the poster, she is seen donning a beautiful red lehenga and adorned with anklets, bangles and a maang tikka. The song will be released on February 21, 2022.

She captioned the post as, "One project that is very close to my heart! Presenting to you, #Gandhari!"

Actor Raashii Khanna cheered her in the comments section. She wrote, "Rise and shine!!" and posted a heart emoji with it.

The song has been composed by Pawan CH and choreographed by Brinda.

The actor was recently seen in the film 'Good Luck Sakhi'. She will be seen next in the 'Saraku Vaari Paata' opposite superstar Mahesh Babu. The film has been slated for a theatrical release on May 12 2022.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor