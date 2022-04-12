Kelsea Ballerini tests positive for COVID-19

Singer Kelsea Ballerini is not in the pink of health as she has tested positive for COVID-19.

She was unable to make it to the CMT Awards due to her illness and co-hosted the show from home, CNN reported.

Just a few hours before the ceremony, Kelsea took to Instagram to update her fans and followers about her diagnosis.

"A couple days ago I tested positive for COVID. The CMT Awards are tonight, so unfortunately I cannot be there in person anymore, and I am devastated. I'm gutted. The good news is that I'm feeling a lot better," she said in a video posted on her Instagram account.

She continued, "The incredible CMT family and my team have brought part of the CMT set to my house, to my bubble, and set it up to where I can still host and perform. It is certainly not what we had expected and planned for, but we are doing our damn best. I will still see you tonight on the awards and let's make some lemonade together out of these very bitter lemons. I am so sorry, but have so much for me if you're going to the show, and if you're watching on TV, I will see you there."

The 2022 CMT Music Awards took place at Nashville's Municipal Auditorium on Monday.

( With inputs from ANI )

