Kerala: ‘Revolver Ringu’ poster released

Kochi, Nov 17 The title poster of ‘Revolver Ringu’, directed by Kiran Narayanan under the banner of Tharaka Productions, has been officially unveiled through the social media pages of popular actors Dulquer Salmaan, Unni Mukundan and Anumol.

‘Revolver Ringu’ is a name that instantly appeals to children — inspired by the playful, adventurous characters they encounter in cartoons and storybooks.

The makers say the title was chosen specifically, keeping young audiences in mind.

The film tells the heartwarming and humorous story of four children who are ardent admirers of supernatural heroes, and a young man who becomes their trusted companion.

Through a blend of fun-filled moments and emotionally rich sequences, director Kiran Narayanan brings this bond to life on screen.

Vishnu Unnikrishnan plays the central youth character, while child actors Sripath Yaan (of Malikappuram fame), Adhisesh, Visad Krishnan and Dhyan Niranjan portray the key roles of the four children.

The film is produced by Sibi George Ponkunnam.

The supporting cast includes Lalu Alex, Saju Navodaya, Vijilesh, Binu Thrikkakkara, Aneesh G. Menon, Adhinadu Shashi, Rajesh Azhikodan, Surendran Parappanangadi, Anjali Nair, Shiny Sara, Arsha, Susan Raj K.P.A.C. and Avani, among others.

Ranjin Raj has composed the music with lyrics by Kaithapram. Cinematography is handled by Faisal Ali, and editing by Ayub Khan.

The art direction is by Arun Venganoor, makeup by Baiju Balaramapuram, and costume design by Sujith Mattannur.

Shibu Ravindran serves as the chief associate director, with Sanjay G. Krishnan as associate director.

Chandramohan S.R. is the project coordinator, and Papachan Dhanuvachapuram is the production executive.

Filmed extensively in Kunnamangalam, Mukkam, and other areas of Kozhikode, ‘Revolver Ringu’ has completed shooting and is now gearing up for release.

The film is expected to attract both the young and the old as it has all the elements for it.

