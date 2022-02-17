Keri Russell to star in Netflix drama series 'The Diplomat'

Los Angeles, Feb 17 Actress Keri Russell has been cast in the lead role of the upcoming Netflix series 'The Diplomat'.

The series was ordered at the streamer in January. In the series, in the midst of an international crisis, a career diplomat lands in a high-profile job she's unsuited for, with tectonic implications for her marriage and her political future, reports variety.com.

Russell received three consecutive Emmy nominations and two Golden Globe nominations for best actress in a drama series for her starring role in the espionage series 'The Americans' The show aired for six seasons and 75 episodes on the basic cabler.

She also recently appeared in 'Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker' in the role of Zorii Bliss. Other recent feature credits include 'Free State of Jones', 'Dawn of the Planet of the Apes', and 'Antlers'.

Russell is best known for her starring role in the 'Felicity'. She played the title role in that series for its entire four season run, with Russell winning a Golden Globe for the show in 1999.

'The Diplomat' was ordered as part of a new overall deal Cahn has signed with Netflix.

