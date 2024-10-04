Kesha talks about how Taylor Swift played a major part in her breakup

Los Angeles, Oct 4 Singer Kesha's former beau broke up with her when she refused to take him to a party thrown by Grammy-winner Taylor Swift because she knew he was just interested in her for her celebrity connections.

The 37-year-old pop singer penned her comeback single 'Joyride' earlier this year has now revealed that the track was also inspired by a man she had been dating at the time, whom she suspected was only interested in her for her connections as a celebrity.

"The second it came out of my mouth, I was like, ‘This is my first single.’ It was me busting the door back down and saying, ‘No, no, it’s time to party again!’ "We’re going to start with having fun, and then I’m going to try to dismantle all the shady. I had a feeling that he was in it for the wrong reasons and was a bit of a…” she told ELLE.

Kesha added: "I decided to test that theory and took one of my friends instead of him to Taylor Swift’s party. He came over the next day and broke up with me"

Kesha is currently single and quite happy going on dates by herself after suddenly having the epiphany that she is "the one" for herself following years of looking for her soulmate.

She said: "I’m only going to enter into a partnership again if someone treats me as well as I treat myself. I kept hearing people say, ‘I’m looking for The One.’ I kept waiting for somebody else to fill that space, and then I just stepped into it myself. You gotta be all those things to yourself—your own boyfriend, sugar daddy, rich husband, best friend, cheerleader.

"I started taking myself on vacations, buying myself six dozen roses, and taking myself for shopping sprees at Saint Laurent. Yes, I take myself onreally bougie dates, like really celebrating myself. Then 'Joyride' started being written in my mind. I was like, God, I am The One, though."

