KFPA temporarily bans actor Sreenath Bhasi for misbehaving with female anchor

Malayalam actor Sreenath Bhasi accused of misbehaving with a female anchor has been temporarily banned by Kerala Film Producers Association (KFPA).

The action was taken on the basis of a complaint lodged by the anchor of a YouTube channel before the KFPA, alleging that Bhasi had used abusive words against her and crew members while giving an interview for promoting his movie Chattambi. The actor, however, will be allowed to complete his pending projects.

Sreenath Bhasi was arrested by Marad Police based on the complaint lodged by the anchor of the online channel. He was later released on default bail. The executive members of KFPA told the media that Sreenath has acknowledged his mistake and even expressed regret over his actions. They also said he reacted very responsibly and positively when he was called in for an explanation.

The KFPA had received another complaint that the actor had violated an agreement by collecting additional salary for a movie. M. Renjith president of KFPA said Bhasi had agreed to reimburse the additional fee.

