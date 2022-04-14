KGF Chapter 2 becomes first film to release cross 4500 screens post-pandemic goes past 'Sooryavanshi'

K.G.F: Chapter 2 starring South star Yash is among the most awaited ones in Indian cinema this year. It was released in theatres today (April 14) in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam. The film which is expected to perform marvels at the box office has already broken the record of becoming the first Hindi film to be released on 4000 plus screens in the post-pandemic era. As per the reports of box office India, " The film is set for 4400 screens for the Hindi version and there will a further 100 odd screens in North Karnataka, Nizam / Andhra, Mysore / Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala which is not with distributors of the Hindi version. This will make it 4500 screens apprx which widest post pandemic and the fifth widest release of all time."

This has even beaten Akshay Kumar's 'Sooryavanshi' that was released across 3,600 screens. Alia Bhatt's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' also released across 3,500 screens while Ranveer Singh's '83 got 3,400 screens.2022's biggest blockbuster, SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' released across still fewer screens. The film which earned over Rs 1000 crore at the box office, released across 3,200 screens.The film is expected to become one of the biggest blockbusters in the Indian film industry and has already managed to steal the show at the box office by outrunning Thalapathy Vijay's Beast, which was released yesterday. Sequel to the 2018 blockbuster, this Kannada movie will also have dubbed versions in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam. KGF Chapter 2 is the final installment in the KGF franchise. Both the films have been written and directed by Prasanth Neel.

