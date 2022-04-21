'KGF' makers rope in 'Soorarai Pottru' director Sudha Kongarafor their next biggie

Hyderabad, April 21 Sudha Kongara, who directed critically acclaimed films like 'Saala Khadoos' and 'Soorarai Pottru', has now joined hands with the makers of 'KGF'.

Kannada production house Hombale Films, which is basking in the glorious success of Yash-starrer 'KGF: Chapter 2', took to their Twitter to make a huge announcement regarding their next with Sudha Kongara.

The press note released by Hombale Films reads, "Some true stories deserve to be told, and told right. We, at Hombale Films, are proud to announce our next film with director Sudha Kongara. A story that we are certain will capture India's imagination like all our films have'

The announcement has piqued the interest of the entire Indian film industry, and Sudha had previously confirmed that she will be reuniting with Suriya (after 'Soorarai Pottru') for another true story. In the coming days, we'll find out whether it's this project or another.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor