Khushboo Atre views sports as healthy way of life, believes in staying fit

Mumbai, Nov 22 Bollywood actress Khushboo Atre, who will be seen in the movie 'Capsule Gill' alongside Parineeti Chopra and Akshay Kumar, talks about her love for sports and the role they play when it comes to being fit and healthy.

"As actors, we have long schedules and hectic days at work; and playing a sport is also an extremely effective stress-buster," says Khushboo.

She has been inclined toward sports since she was in school. She was also the captain of her college's cricket team.

On the importance of fitness and the role sports play in maintaining it, she says: "Fitness is a crucial component of a healthy lifestyle, as we all know. I view sports as a healthy way of life and believe in staying fit. It is a voyage of self-control, relaxation, and mental peace.''

Khushboo has acted in movies and series like 'Criminal Justice season 2', 'Raazi', 'Illegal', 'Shamitabh', and 'Vodka Diaries'.

Recently, the actress has finished shooting for 'Capsule Gill' and is busy shooting for other movies.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor