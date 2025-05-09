Kiara Advani Ranks No.1 Globally on Met Gala 2025 “Top Key Voices” List

The Met Gala 2025 set social media ablaze with a flood of striking ensembles and star-studded debuts. Among the glittering global attendees, it was Bollywood sensation Kiara Advani who stole the spotlight. In a year packed with high-profile appearances, including Shah Rukh Khan’s much-awaited Met Gala debut and Rihanna’s legacy of iconic fashion statements, it was Kiara who claimed the crown of the night’s most buzzworthy celebrity.

The Actress with maternal pride, debut the signature blue carpet in a powerful couture statement titled Bravehearts, designed by Indian fashion maverick Gaurav Gupta. Her sculptural black gown, featuring bold, angular sleeves and a gleaming breastplate adorned with ghungroos and crystals, elegantly framed her baby bump. The centerpiece of the outfit—a symbolic metallic umbilical cord connecting a “Mother Heart” and “Baby Heart”—told a visual story of motherhood and new beginnings.

A day after the fashion spectacle, social analytics platform Lefty released its breakdown of the most impactful figures from the event. Topping the ‘Top Key Voices’ list was none other than Kiara herself, generating a staggering earned media value (EMV) of \$15.3 million. That figure placed her above other global heavyweights—Kylie Jenner followed closely behind at \$15.2 million, while Lewis Hamilton, Freen, and Hailey Bieber rounded out the top five. The look also paid tribute to legendary fashion editor André Leon Talley, with a flowing, double-paneled cape reminiscent of his iconic styles. Through her ensemble, Kiara struck a balance between Indian craftsmanship and international glamour, embodying this year’s 'Tailored For You', theme with stunning individuality.