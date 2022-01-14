Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai's four-month-old son recovers from COVID after testing positive

Kishwer Merchantt and Suyyash Rai's fourth-month-old son Nirvair has tested negative for COVID-19, the actor couple said on Thursday. Kishwer had revealed on Instagram recently that their son contracted the virus after his nanny tested positive for the virus. The former Bigg Boss contestant also thanked her husband Suyyash for taking care of things at home efficiently. Sharing a picture of the baby boy, the 40-year-old actor informed her followers that Nirvair has recovered from the disease. "Hi guys. It's my first Lohri, I am home with Mamma and Baba and I am absolutely fine now. Thank you all for the wishes and blessings," the actor wrote on behalf of their son.

Many of Suyyash and Kishwer’s colleagues showered love on the photo. While Rati Pandey, Sriti Jha and Sayantani Ghosh dropped heart emojis on the post, Tannaz Irani gushed over Nirvair. “Omg he has so much love in his eyes. I’m totally fidaaaaa over (smitten with) him, love you darling. Happy Lohri (sic),” she wrote. Delnaaz Irani called him “darling cutiepie”. Jay Bhanushali commented, “He is so cuteee (sic).”Earlier this week, Kishwer Merchant shared an “appreciation post” for Suyyash Rai. She thanked him for taking care of the family when Nirvair and his nanny were diagnosed with Covid-19. “So the 2 of us had no one to cook and clean and ofcourse to even help with nirvair when he was so in pain and cranky!! @suyyashrai has been the best partner one could ever get , thanks to him we have smooth sailed our worst days with so much ease (sic),” she wrote.



