Kovid Mittal to feature in 'Labon Se Baarish' music video

Mumbai, April 5 Actor Kovid Mittal who was previously seen in 'Awaara Hoon' is excited to star in upcoming music video 'Labon Se Baarish'. It is sung by Yaser Desai.

He says: "I'm excited about my upcoming song 'Labon Se Baarish'. We will be heading to Bangalore and also later Goa for our shoots. I'm sure that my audience will enjoy watching me in this romantic song. The song is afterall written by popular lyricist Azeem Shirazi who also wrote 'Kabhi Jo Baadal Barse', starring Sunny Leone."

Mittal known for featuring in songs like 'Meri Jannat', 'Closed Eyes', 'Tanha' feels blessed that his previous song turned out to be a hit.

"I'm enjoying my growth in the music industry. My last song 'Awaara Hoon' was loved and praised. We had a hectic time and a lot of hard work while shooting. We had to shoot for 18 to 20 hours a day. You can see the exotic locations we have shot at. Like Honnavar, Mangalore beach, Chikmagalur hills, Kassala is a mini hill station and in terms of picturesque it is amazingly beautiful."

"Shifting the set was all together a big task. We have shown a 30 year love story in four minutes runtime. All I can say is that it took a lot of hard work and creativity to bring this song to reality in terms of story and emotional content."

