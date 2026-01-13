Kriti Sanon gives a retro touch to her saree look at sister Nupur Sanon's wedding reception

Mumbai Jan 13 Actress Kriti Sanon looked resplendent in her olive green saree at her sister Nupur Sanon’s wedding reception in Mumbai.

Kriti posed along with the newly weds Nupur Sanon and singer Stebin Ben where the trio made a striking appearance.

Kriti stood out with a retro-inspired sari look, opting for an olive-green drape paired with a sleeveless blouse and vintage-style jewellery, giving her overall look a classic old-school charm.

The new bride, Nupur Sanon, dazzled in a deep maroon, off-shoulder gown with intricate detailing, and complemented it by statement jewellery and a sleek hairdo.

The groom Stebin Ben kept it sharp in a black, embellished bandhgala ensemble, adding a regal touch to the celebrations.

For the uninitiated, Nupur and Stebin got married on the 11th of January in a lavish wedding in Udaipur. On January 12, the newly wedded, shared multiple pictures from their traditional Hindu style wedding on their social media accounts, in a joint post.

Sharing the pictures, Nupur and Stebin captioned the post in Hindi language that in English reads as, “Tu Mere Kal Da. Sukoon, Te Aaj Da Sukoon!”

In the picture, the bride Nupur and groom Stebin were seen dressed in traditional Indian wedding attire, holding hands in moment of togetherness.

In another picture, Nupur was seen walking down the aisle as Stebin waits for his bride with a bated breath. Another picture shows Stebin laying a peck on his bride Nupur's forehead.

For the uninitiated, the couple also had a dreamy Christian wedding on the same day.

Kriti was seen fulfilling the responsibilities of a bridesmaid like a boss.

The newlyweds on Sunday evening had taken to their social media to post some breathtaking photos from their fairytale nuptials.

