"Kunal, Kareena are most entertaining": Soha Ali Khan offers peek into family dinner scenes among "bunch of actors"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 6 : Actor Soha Ali Khan has offered a heartwarming glimpse into her family dinner scenes, sharing rare anecdotes about her parents the late Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and Sharmila Tagore.

In a conversation with ANI, Soha spoke about how her husband, Kunal Kemmu and sister-in-law, Kareena Kapoor, are among the most entertaining people on the dinner table.

"When you have dinner with a bunch of actors like us, we tend to talk about ourselves a lot. Having said that, there are also very entertaining people at the dinner table. The most entertaining people are Kareena and Kunal. On a good day, they really make us laugh a lot," Soha shared.

Noting that she and Saif share a common sense of humour, the actor said, "It comes a little bit from our common upbringing, which also has to do with my father genetically perhaps, but also with our exposure to studying abroad, being in England, having a sort of self-deprecating humour, and just having a sense of humour."

Elsewhere during the conversation, Soha reflected on her studying years abroad, further revealing unknown traits about her siblings, Saif Ali Khan and Saba Pataudi.

"He (Saif) was in Winchester for schooling while I was growing up. I only went to university, but he didn't go to university. After he came back, he boarded a film and went somewhere. When he came back, he decided to go to Mumbai. I'm the one who wanted to make my parents proud, and I think I was trying to carve my own identity. Saba is more artistic. She went to the Delhi College of Art, and she went to the GIA (Gemological Institute of America), and she did jewellery designing. She's more artistically inclined. She never got into films. She would not want to be on camera. But she enjoys being behind the scenes. She enjoys photography," she shared.

Soha, the daughter of former cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and actor Sharmila Tagore, married Kunal on January 25, 2015. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, on September 29, 2017.

Soha is best known for her roles in films, including 'Mumbai Meri Jaan', 'Tum Mile', 'Rang De Basanti', 'Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster Returns', and 'Chhorii 2'.

She was also seen in web series like 'Kaun Banegi Shikharwati' and 'Hush Hush'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor