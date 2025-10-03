Lady Gaga sheds light on her big role

Los Angeles, Oct 3 Hollywood actress-singer Lady Gaga is very sure of what she wants for her future. The singer, 39, recently opened up about her next big life goal, becoming a mom.

She spoke with Stephen Colbert on a recent episode of ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’, and said that she hopes that motherhood is her "next starring role”.

Lady Gaga, whose real name is Stefani Germanotta, said, "I would like to do many things. All of these things are open. But, what I really want is to be a mom. That's my next starring role, I hope”.

The singer has previously opened up about wanting to be a mother. Less than one year after her engagement to entrepreneur Michael Polansky, Lady Gaga opened up about her hopes to become a mom in the next decade during an interview with Access Hollywood.

She shared, “I really want to be a mom. The greatest vision I have is that”. She also told ‘Elle’ magazine that she is “ready” to be humbled by her future children and let them follow their dreams, after speaking with her fiance about starting a family.

“That's something Michael and I have talked about a lot, allowing our kids to be their own people. It’s such an intense thing for kids coming into the world”. She added. "And they're told how to think and what to believe in and how to eat … I just kind of want to let my kids find out who they are”.

When the interviewer mentioned to her that children will naturally humble you as a parent, the actress responded, “Oh, I’m ready”.

Speaking about how her future kids might react to her career, Lady Gaga said, “I would want my children to understand that whatever my artistry means to them is totally up to them. I would never actually want to shape it or tell them how to think about me”.

“Maybe other than that I just did my best. And tried to stay true to myself along the way”, she added.

