Lady Gaga stuns with her glam look alongside fiance Michael Polansky at 'Joker Folie a Deux' London premiere

Washington [US], September 26 : Lady Gaga attended the premiere of 'Joker: Folie a Deux' in London along with her fiance Michael Polansky, reported People.

She also posed for photos with her costar, Joaquin Phoenix.

For the occasion, she wore a red gown by Celine by Hedi Slimane. Polansky opted for a classic black suit also by Celine by Hedi Slimane

Gaga's floor-length dress featured a v-neckline and pleated skirt along with it she wore a cropped long-sleeve jacket with voluminous puffy sleeves.

She completed her look with Tiffany & Co. jewellery. For the makeup, she chooses turquoise eyeshadow, winged liner and a teardrop made of crystals under one eye. To complete her ensemble, she wore red lipstick to match her gown. Gaga opted for a black bob cut with red highlights and short bangs.

"Gaga and Polansky, who went public with their relationship in 2020, made their red carpet debut at the Venice Film Festival premiere of 'Joker: Folie a Deux' on September 4," reported People.

A few weeks later, they made their relationship public during the Super Bowl weekend in Miami. Gaga confirmed their engagement in July 2024.

The couple kept their engagement private for a few months, telling only close friends and family at first.

The source also mentioned that Gaga and Polansky are now planning their wedding, much to the excitement of their loved ones.

Todd Phillips' directorial musical psychological thriller film 'Joker: Folie a Deux', received a standing ovation at the 81st Venice International Film Festival.

The sequel to the 2019 film 'Joker' is set to release in theatres on October 4, 2024.

The first 'Joker' movie won the Golden Lion at Venice in 2019.

The first 'Joker' was a huge success, both critically and commercially. It was nominated for 11 Oscars, with Joaquin Phoenix winning Best Actor and Hildur Gudnadottir winning for Original Score. It became the highest-grossing R-rated movie ever. In the sequel, Phoenix reprises his role as Joker, and Lady Gaga joins as Harley Quinn.

The supporting cast includes Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Jacob Lofland, and Harry Lawtey. Zazie Beetz returns as Sophie from the first film. The sequel is said to be a musical, building on Phoenix's dancing scenes from the original.

