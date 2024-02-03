Lashana Lynch not been offered to return as female 007

Los Angeles, Feb 3 Actress Lashana Lynch, who took on the role of Nomi a character assigned the 007 codename after Bond retired from the secret service in 'No Time to Die' and has been suggested as a possible successor to Daniel Craig as the spy, says that she only signed up for one movie and questioned whether fans would want a female in the famous part.

"Do you think people really want that? Do you think people are ready for that? I signed up for one movie. I did one, I literally don't know anything about the next one. I've not had a conversation. So yeah... it's in their hands. It's in the franchise's hands," Lynch told Entertainment Tonight when asked about her chances of becoming Bond.

Meanwhile, Lynch shared that she would be willing to perform the next Bond theme after getting the chance to showcase her singing talents in the biopic 'Bob Marley: One Love', in which she stars as the reggae icon's wife Rita Marley, reports aceshowbiz.com.

She said: "Oh my gosh - could you let them know! I can write a tune or two and do that. Yeah, yeah, sure. I'd be down. I'd be down. That's a great ... great idea. That is. Now I'm like, 'OK, now I must write that down to make sure (Bond producer) Barbara Broccoli knows."

Lynch previously argued that the Bond franchise will continue to have a huge following, regardless of whether a man or woman plays the character.

