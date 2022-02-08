Lata Mangeshkar's death has affected Asha Bhosle deeply says, Padmini Kohlapure

Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last on February 6 at the age of 92 in Mumbai. The legendary singer's funeral was held at Shivaji Park in Dadar. Days after her demise, Asha Bhosle has been deeply affected by her demise as per her grand niece Padmini Kohlapure. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Padmini revealed that the legendary singer’s death has affected her younger sister, Asha, and she has broken down with agony. Talking about Asha Bhosle’s condition and how they all are dealing with the loss, Padmini said:"She is broken down. As much as death is the hardest truth or fact, we really felt that nothing is going to happen to her and she is always going to be with us. We are all shaken."

While mourning the loss of her sister, Asha Bhosle had taken to her Instagram handle on February 7, 2022, and had shared a rare picture of her childhood days with her sister, late Lata Mangeshkar. In the priceless monochrome picture, while Asha Bhosle could be seen sitting on a pedestal and giving a cute expression to the camera, on the other side, Lata Mangeshkar could be seen standing beside her little sister and posing for the lens. Along with this picture, Asha Bhosle had penned a line from one of her iconic songs, Bachpan Ke Din. Everyone from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray gathered to pay their last respects to the Nightingale of India. The funeral was also attended by several Bollywood personalities, like Shah Rukh Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Javed Akhtar, among others.