Legendary actor Anil Kapoor turned 65 today, look at his unbelievable Bollywood journey

The mega star of Bollywood industry Anil Kapoor turned 65 today, on 24th December 2021, though the aging doesn't affect this star he is forever young. From Mr. India to Dil Dhadakne Do the actor has given so many hits to industry, and his fans could never forget his unbelievable performances throughout the life. He not only ruled in the Bollywood, but also spread his charm on Hollywood industry, and his movie The Slumdog Millionaire, also made to notable Oscar award and on the special occasion, lets have a look on legendary actor's evegreen movies, which you should never miss.

Mr. India(1907)

The 1987 release Mr. India is the iconic movie, which nobody can forgot, the movie is Top 25 Must See Bollywood Films of all time. The film stars Anil Kapoor, Sridevi and Amrish Puri in the leading roles, and the film is directed by Shekar Kapur.

Ram Lakhan(1989)

The movie stars Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff in the lead roles, the story of the film revolves around the two brothers who are brought up by their mother, because their father got murderd. As the brothers both grew up they turned completely opposite to each other, Jackie Shroff plays the role of upright man who battles for crime, where as Anil Kapoor looked completely opposite who does every possible way to make the money.

NAYAK(2001)

One of the best known role of Anil Kapoor in the Bollywood era, his role in Nayak was something which no one could ever forgot. Anil Kapoor plays the role of TV journalist who challenges Chief Minister for many disputes and public matter, to which the Chief Minister challenges him to be the CM of the state for one day, and Anil Kapoor accepts the challenge well, we all know the rest history.

Welcome(2007)

The 2007 comedy drama, directed and co-written by Anees Bazmee with production by Firoz Nadiadwala. The film stars Feroz Khan, Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar, Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Mallika Sherawat and Paresh Rawal in prominent roles. The movie is based on the 1999 comedy Mickey Blue Eyes.

Slumdog Millionaire(2008)

Slumdog Millionaire is the British drama film. The story is about the 18-year-old Jamal Malik from the Juhu slums of Mumbai, who wins the Hindi version of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? show by giving all correct answers. The film stars Anil Kapoor, Dev Patel, Freida Pinto, Madhur Mittal and Irrfan Khan.

Dil Dhadakne Do(2015)

The 2015 Indian Hindi-language comedy-drama film directed by Zoya Akhtar and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhta. The film features Anil Kapoor, Shefali Shah, Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma and Farhan Akhtar in lead roles. The film revolves around the family drama, and also shows how rich people are miserable in their personal life.



