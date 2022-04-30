Life is different when you embrace parenthood after being in showbiz: Sanjana Galrani

Chennai, April 30 Actress Sanjana Galrani has penned an emotional post on Instagram on how life has changed after she chose to embrace parenthood.

The actress, who is in her final month of pregnancy, wrote, "Life becomes different and difficult when we look at embracing parenthood after being in the show business for a span of 18 years almost. In the start, an actress has to put her own career, body, fitness regime, physical appearance and her own life on the back-burner."

Having done more than 50 films, several TV shows, and having attended events and inaugurations in all four south languages, the actress pointed out that she had been travelling both nationally and internationally all the time.

She said that she would have to travel in 10-15 flights and visit three-four different cities in any given month and that all this came naturally to her all these years.

"I have been shuttling between different cities and living out of a suitcase from the age of 18," she said and added that it was high time she started her family life as she was now 35.

The actress said that she was now understanding how many different difficult situations she had gone through in the last two years.

"It has been a significant challenge to just withdraw and the lifestyle change I initially went through also used to put me in the downers. The craving for me to travel and film had only increased as much as I'm also suffering with an acute lower back pain issue simultaneously because of an 18-kilo weight gain," she said and explained how she overcame her cravings.

"But however, I diverted my mind and I kept myself busy with activities of planting trees in my neighbourhood. We planted 40 saplings, converting the ground to fertile land by adding potent soil and manure."

Stating that she had planted baby trees, the actress informed that she had appointed volunteers to nurture the plants too from her foundation.

"Apart from that, being active on the social media has been a full time job these days. And finally, as I enter into the final month of my pregnancy, I'm enjoying both sides of religions born as a Hindu and being married into a Muslim family.

"This time, we celebrated my baby showers with lots of Obattu and Mangalore style yummy ghee roast sea food as it's my favourite cuisine in South Indian style.

"Now, we are preparing for a grand mutton biryani party "pre- baby showers" with near and dear ones in a ceremony in my husband's traditional Muslim style post Ramzan."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor