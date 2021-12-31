Liger Teaser: Vijay Deverakonda's rags to riches story from Mumbai to Las Vegas is legendary

Vijay Deverakonda has shared the first look teaser for Liger, co-starring Ananya Panday and directed by Puri Jagannadh. The actor plays an Indian MMA fighter. In the teaser, Vijay Deverakonda is introduced as a "slumdog" and "a chaiwala" from Mumbai, who dreams of making it big as an MMA Champion. He competes in an MMA championship in Las Vegas and roars in the ring. We also get a glimpse of Ronit Roy's character, who appears to be Vijay Deverakonda's trainer in the film. The film also features Mike Tyson. The film has been directed by Puri Jagannadh and it has been co-produced by Karan Johar, Charmme Kaur, Apoorva Mehta and Hiroo Yash Johar under Puri Connects and Dharma Productions.

The film will be releasing in theatres worldwide on August 25, 2022 in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. In a statement, Deverakonda had praised the cast and crew for doing a ‘splendid job’ on the film. “Everyone’s doing their job and everyone’s working hard because they want their career to be successful. They want to do the best. The cinema industry is a very competitive industry where only success ensures survival. If you have to survive, you need to be able to deliver the performance, otherwise nobody can help you after a point,” he said. The actor is best-known for his performances in films like Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Arjun Reddy, Ye Mantram Vesave, Mahanati, Nadigaiyar Thilagam, Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, to name a few.

