Lin-Manuel Miranda to miss Oscars as his wife tests Covid positive

Los Angeles, March 27 Multi-hyphenate musician Lin-Manuel Miranda won't be attending the 94th Oscars ceremony, which is scheduled to be held on Sunday, following his wife Vanessa Nadal's Covid positive diagnosis, reports 'Variety'.

Lin took to his Twitter to reveal his decision to his followers as he maintained that he is opting out of the prestigious ceremony, "out of caution". In the same tweet, he mentioned that he and his children have been tested negative for the bug.

Lin's tweet read, "This weekend, my wife tested (positive) for COVID. She's doing fine. Kids and I have tested (negative), but out of caution, I won't be going to the Oscars tomorrow night," Miranda wrote. "Cheering for my (Tick, Tick … Boom!) and Encanto families (with) my own family, alongside all of you, ALL of you."

The composer has been nominated for the Oscars in the category of best original song for writing 'Dos Oruguitas' a ballad from Disney's 'Encanto'. The award holds great value for the composer because if he emerges victorious over other nominees like Billie Eilish, Beyonce, Diane Warren and Van Morrison, he would achieve EGOT status: an honour in show business meaning he has won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony during his career.

He would be the third youngest in history.

Miranda's feature directorial debut 'Tick, Tick… Boom!' has also been a major force during awards season. The musical is nominated in two categories at the Oscars: best actor for Andrew Garfield and best editing.

The 94th Academy Awards, produced by Will Packer and Shayla Cowan, are scheduled to be held on Sunday at the Dolby Theatre and will air live on ABC broadcast network.

