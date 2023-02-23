Lokmat Digital Creator Awards 2023: Everyone's favourite 'Anupamaa' aka Rupali Ganguly becomes the Most Influential TV Personality

The Lokmat Digital Creator Awards 2023 ceremony was held with much fanfare. The award ceremony honours personalities who have excelled in the digital medium.

On this occasion, Rupali Ganguly, a popular actress on Hindi television, was honoured as the Most Influential TV Personality. Shiv Sena Thackeray, group leader, and Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray, Lokmat joint managing director, and editorial director Rishi Darda were present on the dais on the occasion.

Actress Rupali Ganguly doesn't need any introduction. We get to see her in the role of Anupama in the series 'Anupamaa' which rules the race for TRP. She has reached home through this series. Rupali is also widely known for her work in 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai'. Rupali Ganguly has a huge fan following on social media. She has 2.7 million followers on Instagram. Rupali Ganguly is known to be an expensive actress on the small screen. She has worked in serials like Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Bigg Boss, Sukanya, Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin, Zindagi Teri Meri Kahani, Bhabhi, and Kavyanjali.