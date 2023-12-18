Lookback 2023: Most controversial movies of 2023

Adipurush

This Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, and Kriti Sanon starrer was one of the biggest disaster films of 2023. Adipurush was released on 16 June 2023 to negative reviews from critics, who criticised the film's screenplay, dialogues and visuals. The film's teaser was released on 2 October 2022 on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. The teaser received heavy criticism for its visual effects and CGI. The film was initially stopped from release in Nepal citing an issue with a specific dialogue in the film where Goddess Janaki is referred to as the "daughter of India". The controversial dialogue was later removed from the film as per the media reports. Vedic records show Goddess Sita was born in Mithila but the site is controversial. Indians believe that Goddess Sita was born in part of Mithila which falls in India, the present day Sitamarhi in Bihar. Where as Nepalese believe that Goddess Sita was born in part of Mithila which falls in Nepal, the present day Janakpur in Madhesh Province.This further resulted in all Indian films getting banned from releasing in the Kathmandu Metropolitan area. Complaints were also filed against filmmaker Om Raut, Prabhas, and other members of the cast over wrong depiction of Ramayana.

Animal

'Animal,' starring Ranbir Kapoor, has become a box office success and is creating a significant impact in the entertainment industry. It has risen to prominence as one of the most widely discussed bollywood films online this year. However, some members of the audience are raising concerns about certain problematic scenes in the movie, leading to debates among netizens on social media.Ranbir Kapoor’s film Animal has been making headlines ever since the trailer of the movie was released. The film has been performing exceptionally well at the box office and the film is expected to enter Rs 500 crore club in India. As per early estimates by Sacnilk.com, the film earned Rs 8.75 crore on day 14. The total collection of Animal is now Rs 476.84 crore in India. Animal also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Shakti Kapoor, Suresh Oberoi, and Prem Chopra in key roles. Animal will followed by the sequel Animal Park.

The Kerala Story

Sudipto Sen's The Kerala Story made quite a buzz upon its release and the film was a box office success. However, the film was mired in a number of controversies. The Kerala Story - set in the southern state of Kerala - has been criticised by many opposition politicians, with some calling it propaganda and an attempt to destroy religious harmony.But it has received support from leaders of the governing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), including Prime Minister Narendra Modi who praised it at a recent political rally. Some party members have also hosted screenings and distributed free tickets.However, film critics accorded it overwhelmingly negative reviews, characterizing the work as Islamophobic propaganda. [ The film has also faced protracted litigation and protests, primarily in Kerala, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu.

OMG 2

This Akshay Kumar starrer sparked a major controversy upon its release. The priests of Mahakaleshwar Temple had sent a notice to the filmmakers, actors and others regarding the film, terming it objectionable and asking them to get it changed. The Rashtriya Hindu Parishan Bharat announced a reward worth ₹10 lakh to anyone who can slap or spit on Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar for hurting the sentiments of people with his portrayal of Lord Shiva' in the film. The Hindu organizations also burnt Akshay Kumar's effigies and the film's posters. In the film, Akshay Kumar as Bholenath's messenger was seen standing with dreadlocks to boot, buying kachodis, and taking a bath in the dirty pond. Many objected to the scene, saying that it is tarnishing the image of the god.

Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan's biggest film release after four years Pathaan was mired in a number of controversies ever since the first trailer of the film was released online. The Bajrang Dal members protested the film, tearing down pictures of Khan and his co-stars and threatening further demonstrations if the film is released.The controversy started after Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra, made his objections to one of the songs of the movie Pathan, released as 'Besharam Rang'. Mishra then told media persons, "The costumes in the song at first glance are objectionable. It is clearly visible that the song of the film 'Pathaan' has been shot with a dirty mindset." The Bajrang Dal members protested the film, tearing down pictures of Khan and his co-stars and threatening further demonstrations if the film is released. In a video shared by the VHP, the protesters could be seen shouting slogans and damaging property at the mall, including tearing down posters and cut-outs of the film's cast.