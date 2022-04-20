‘Looking forward to shooting in Manali for the first time!’ : Bhumi Pednekar heads to Manali for her next, The Lady Killer

Young Bollywood star Bhumi Pednekar will be shooting in Manali for the first time in her career for Ajay Bahl’s taut thriller The Lady Killer. The film chronicles the story of a small town playboy, played by Arjun Kapoor, who falls in love with a ‘self-destructive beauty’, played by Bhumi, as they embark on a whirlwind romance. Bhumi reveals, “I love that my profession takes me to so many new places and lets me soak in so much beauty and culture of these amazingly beautiful locations. I’m looking forward to shooting in Manali for the first time. It’s simply gorgeous and I can’t wait to be there and explore the place. I like to think of myself as a travel junkie. So, I relish every opportunity to be somewhere cool and new.”



She adds, “As a creative person, my travels inspire me deeply. I’m prepping hard to start The Lady Killer. It is a fantastic script that will allow me to show a side of myself that I haven’t shown on screen. I’m also working with Arjun for the first time and I’m eager to see how we creatively combine to bring this special Ajay Bahl script to life.” Bhumi has a mighty slate of films that includes Anubhav Sinha’s Bheed, Ajay Bahl’s The Ladykiller, Shashank Khaitan’s Govinda Aala Re, Akshay Kumar starrer Raksha Bandhan, Sudhir Mishra’s Afwaa, Gauri Khan produced Bhakshak and a couple of more unannounced projects.