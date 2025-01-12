"Lovely running into.." Shoaib Akhtar meets Shahid Kapoor at ILT20 opening ceremony

Abu Dhabi [UAE], January 12 : Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar met Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor at the opening ceremony of the ongoing International League T20 in UAE. The duo were accompanied by the Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Shoaib Akhtar shared a video in which he was seen chatting with Shahid who donned an all-black outfit for the opening ceremony of the third season of the International League T20 (ILT20).

Shoaib was seen smiling as he conversed with Shahid. The 'Kabir Singh' actor also acknowledged the presence of Harbhajan Singh by patting him on his shoulder.

As per the clip, at the end of the video, Shahid stretched his hand forward to say bye to Shoaib as the conversation came to an end.

While sharing the video, the fast bowler, Shoaib Akhtar called it a 'lovely' coincidence. He wrote,

"Lovely running into @shahidkapoor at @ilt20official."

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DEsI9AqzMBk/?igsh=MXV6bTR3eGl2bXJ1YQ%3D%3D

Shahid along with the lead cast of 'Deva' performed at the opening ceremony of ILT20.

The actor entered the stage with full Deva swag, performing to Marji Chaa Maalik and Aala Re Aala Deva Aala. Post his act, Shahid and Pooja Hegde together did the viral hook step of Bhasad Macha's song.

Here are some clips from the ceremony.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DEsOaRyPZVl/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading&img_index=1

Shoaib Akhtar, renowned for his blistering pace, and revered as one of the most feared fast bowlers in cricket history joined the ILT20 for the second season of the competition and will continue in his role as ambassador. The 'Rawalpindi Express' with a total of 444 wickets for Pakistan across the Test, ODI and T20 formats is joined by his peer, Harbhajan Singh, in the commentary box as well.

Meanwhile, the makers of Shahid Kapoor's highly anticipated film 'Deva' have unveiled the first track of the film, 'Bhasad Macha,' which is already taking social media by storm.

The upbeat, high-energy song features Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde, who ignite the screen with their sizzling dance moves and electric on-screen chemistry.

Released by Zee Music Company on their official Instagram handle, the track has quickly become a buzzworthy sensation.

The caption reads, "Aag lagegi, Bhasad machega. Aala re aala, #DEVA AALA Song out now! #Deva releasing in cinemas on 31st January."

The movie is directed by Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews.

The film follows Shahid Kapoor in the role of a rebellious police officer who is tasked with solving a high-profile case riddled with deceit, betrayal, and conspiracy.

As he digs deeper into the investigation, his journey becomes increasingly perilous, filled with adrenaline-pumping action sequences and intense chases.

With 'Deva' set for release on January 31, 2025, Shahid will return to the silver screen after nearly a year, following his last film 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya', in which he starred opposite Kriti Sanon.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor