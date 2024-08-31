Ludacris says he feels like 'superman' after drinking fresh glacier water

Los Angeles, Aug 31 Rapper and actor Ludacris said that he feels like superman after drinking fresh Alaskan glacier water after his fans expressed concerns over his health.

Ludacris had posted a video on social media in which he drank fresh Alaskan glacier water without purifying it first. He was in Alaska for a performance at the state fair, reports people.com.

In a video posted to his social media accounts, including Instagram, the rapper climbed down a glacier and proceeded to drink fresh water from the location.

"Listen man, half the world's glaciers are here in Alaska, I couldn't come here and just have a show," said the star.

He added: "I've never tasted fresh glacial water, ever in my life and this is a first, here we go."

He proceeded to climb down the glacier and collect water in a water bottle, eyeing the camera before he took a sip. "Oh my God," he said after drinking, running off-camera.

"Water So Good It Tastes Like GOD Made It. Well, Because He Did (sic)," the caption of the video read.

The rapper drank the water on-site without purifying bacteria out of it, sparking concerns from followers and friends in the comments.

"My anxiety was on so many levels,” wrote one.

Another follower spelled out the health risks of drinking glacier water without treating it more explicitly.

"Be careful with glacier water! Even though it looks fresh and clean, it’s often full of bacteria, parasites, and viruses…" the person wrote.

"Microorganisms you definitely don’t want in your system.. It can make you extremely sick. Make sure to boil it first to stay safe!."

In a follow-up video posted to X, formerly called Twitter, he appeared to address the public's concern over his health.

"For everybody asking me how that glacier water really tasted... when I tell you I'm a water snob, it was the best-tasting water I've ever had in my life. And as I drank it, I felt like every cell in my human body was being hydrated and rejuvenated at the same damn time."

Ludacris continued: "To have the greatest show in Alaska after that....Listen man, I'm here. I feel like Superman."

He concluded the video by saying: "There's different ways of life ...Just trying to take y'all places, show you things, meet people."

