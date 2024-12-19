Mahesh Babu shares his joyful experience of dubbing for 'Mufasa: The Lion King'

New Delhi [India], December 19 : Superstar Mahesh Babu is making waves in the world of animated films as he lends his voice to the iconic character Mufasa in the Telugu dub of 'Mufasa: The Lion King'.

The film, directed by Barry Jenkins, is set to release in theatres on December 20, 2024, and will explore the origin story of the beloved lion king, Mufasa.

For Mahesh Babu, voicing Mufasa has been an incredibly personal and cherished experience.

The actor took to social media to express his excitement, sharing, "Voicing Mufasa has been an incredible experience that I'll always hold close to my heart. I hope you experience the same joy watching Disney's Mufasa: The Lion King as I did."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahesh Babu (@urstrulymahesh)

Mahesh Babu's involvement in 'Mufasa: The Lion King' marks an exciting new chapter in his career, as he steps into the world of voice acting for the first time in such a prominent role.

In addition to Mahesh Babu, the Telugu version of 'Mufasa: The Lion King' features renowned comedian Brahmanandam, who voices the character of Pumbaa, and actor Ali, who lends his voice to the mischievous Timon.

In the Hindi version of 'Mufasa: The Lion King', Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan voices Mufasa, while his sons Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan take on the roles of Simba and young Mufasa.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor