Makers of Vijay-starrer ‘Jana Nayagan’ release new poster confirming film's release date as January 9!

Chennai, Nov 6 The makers of director H Vinoth's eagerly awaited action entertainer ‘Jana Nayagan’, which will mark actor Vijay’s grand cinematic farewell, on Thursday released a brand-new poster that confirmed that the film would hit screens on January 9 next year.

The move by the makers to release the new poster, reaffirming the release date, seems to have been aimed at shutting down rumours doing the rounds that the film's release could be postponed.

Directed by H. Vinoth and backed by KVN Productions, the film, a magnum opus, has triggered huge expectations as it’s the final act of one of Tamil cinema’s most bankable stars.

In October this year, rumours began doing the rounds that the makers of the film had decided to pause the promotional activities of the film in the wake of the Karur tragedy. Soon, there were rumours that claimed that the film's release was likely to be postponed.

Now, in a bid to shut down all such rumours, the makers have released a brand new poster of the film which reaffirms the date of the film's release as January 9 next year.

The film is being looked upon as a tribute to Vijay’s extraordinary journey, both on-screen and beyond.

Releasing just ahead of Makar Sankranti and Pongal (January 14, 2026), Jana Nayagan is expected to set the cash registers ringing at the box office. The harvest festivals are synonymous with family outings, celebrations, and—most importantly—blockbusters. And the makers have deemed the timing perfect for the release of a film that will mark Thalapathy Vijay’s grand farewell to cinema.

Pongal releases have repeatedly shattered records, with Vijay himself delivering multiple industry hits during this season. With the unwavering fan frenzy, a festive five-day weekend, and a massive global distribution via Phars Film, Jana Nayagan is perfectly positioned to unleash box-office dominance.

The first-look poster set the Internet on fire, portraying Vijay standing tall, taking a selfie with an electrified crowd—a symbol of his deep-rooted bond with his fans. The title ‘Jana Nayagan’, meaning The People’s Leader, perfectly captures his larger-than-life aura, honouring his cinematic legacy with his real-life influence.

Sources close to the unit say that KVN Productions and Phars Film have crafted a worldwide release strategy that will ensure Thalapathy Vijay’s final cinematic outing reaches every corner of the globe.

--IANS

