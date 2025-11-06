Makers submit James Gunn's 'Superman' for drama categories at Golden Globes 2026

Washington, DC [US], November 6 : The makers of James Gunn's 'Superman' have been submitted into the drama category at the Golden Globes 2026, reported Variety.

Warner Bros. has submitted the summer blockbuster into the drama categories at the Golden Globes, signalling the filmmaker's intention to position the iconic superhero as more than just escapist entertainment.

According to the outlet, the studio submitted 'Superman' for best motion picture (drama), along with acting categories for David Corenswet in best actor (drama), Rachel Brosnahan for supporting actress and Nicholas Hoult for supporting actor.

Additional submissions include Gunn for directing and screenplay, plus original song for 'The Mighty Crabjoy's Theme," penned by Gunn, Eric Nally and Devin Williams.

The film has also earned enough box office receipts for consideration for Outstanding Cinematic and Box Office Achievement, which recognises films that have grossed more than 150 million USD globally, reported Variety.

Currently, 'Superman' ranks as 2025's third-highest domestic grosser behind Disney's 'Lilo & Stitch' and Warner Bros.' own 'A Minecraft Movie.'

According to the outlet, DC-character films have found Golden Globe success before. Todd Phillips' 'Joker' (2019) won Best Actor for Joaquin Phoenix and Best Original Score, with both victories translating to Oscar wins.

Even Gunn's own track record includes awards recognition for his 'Guardians of the Galaxy' franchise.

'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' (2024) received a nomination for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement at the Globes, before nabbing an Oscar nom for visual effects.

Gunn's 2014 original 'Guardians' earned Oscar nods for makeup and hairstyling and visual effects, which was followed by the 2017 sequel 'Vol. 2,' which also scored a mention for visual effects.

