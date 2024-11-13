Malaika Arora Breaks Silence After Step-Father’s Tragic Death, Says “This Period Has Been Extremely Challenging”

Malaika Arora has been going through an emotionally turbulent period, navigating personal losses and a recent breakup. In September, her stepfather, Anil Mehta, tragically took his own life, an incident that deeply impacted her family, especially her mother. Malaika was traveling when the news broke, and she returned immediately to be with her loved ones during the crisis.

This is the first time Malaika has spoken openly about this difficult phase, acknowledging the immense emotional toll it has taken. “This period has been extremely challenging for me and my family,” she shared. “Healing will take time, but life has to move forward, just as my father would have wanted.”

Now, Malaika is focusing on work as a way to regain stability, both mentally and physically. She remains active in her brand endorsements across fashion, beauty, and real estate and recently featured in an item song for the Marathi film Yek Number. With a new project dedicated to her father on the horizon, she hopes to honor his memory and channel her energy into something meaningful during this challenging time.