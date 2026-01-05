Malaika Arora calls Pranayama the 'heart' of yoga

Mumbai, Jan 5 Malaika Arora continues to shell fitness goals in 2026 with her inspiring social media posts.

In her most recent Insta update, Malaika was seen providing a glimpse into her fruitful Pranayama session, which comprised Bhastrika, Kapalbhati, Anuloma Viloma, Bharamri, and Udgeet.

Along with a clip of her latest workout session, Malaika wrote on the photo-sharing app, "Pranayama your body has been asking for

1. Bhastrika

2. Kapalbhati

3. Anuloma viloma

4. Bharamri

5. Udgeet (sic)"

She further pointed out that Pranayama is not just an option if one aims to attain overall well-being, as it is the heart of yoga.

Previously, Malaika revealed that this year, she intends to focus equally on her physical and mental health.

Putting her goals for 2026 out there, Malaika shared a video on social media with a text overlay that read, “2026 Train hard, Protect peace, Build wealth.”

The post further included a clip of her sweating it out with weights, doing pilates, and yoga.

“2026 goals: move your body, protect your peace,” Malaika shared the caption, stressing her long-term commitment to fitness.

Wrapping up the first quarter of the 21st century, Malaika looked back on this phase of her life, which, according to her, has been marked by change, growth, and constant reinvention.

Reflecting on her journey, Malaika told IANS, “Personally, it’s been a journey of reinvention for me, growing beyond glamour and dance into fitness, entrepreneurship, and now a published author.”

During the exclusive conversation, she also stated the films and performances that have defined this era.

Malaika's list for the dramas that contributed to reshaping the Hindi cinema included some cinematic gems such as "Lagaan", "Dil Chahta Hai", "Queen", "Gully Boy", and "Andhadhun".

“As we close this chapter, films like Lagaan, Dil Chahta Hai, Queen, Gully Boy, Andhadhun etc have truly defined the era," she said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor