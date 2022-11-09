Malaika Arora pours her heart out for son Arhaan in a special note as he turns 20

Malaika Arora is a proud mother today as her boy Arhaan turned a year older today and on the special occassion, the diva penned a special note for her handsome boy. "My baby boy is a grown up man today… but will always be my baby.. happy birthday my arhaan.. #20yrsold #mamasboy," she wrote. Apart from Malaika, Arhaan's aunt Amrita too wished him on his special day. "This is 20.. My constant …Annoying AF but still love you the most.. @iamarhaankhan !Happy birthday," she wrote on Instagram.

Arhaan is the son of Malaika Arora and film producer-actor Arbaaz Khan. After 19-year-long marriage, the duo had called it quits back in 2017. Post her divorce to Arbaaz, Malaika revealed being in a relationship with Arjun Kapoor.Meanwhile, Arhaan has gone abroad for his education. Malaika even posted an emotional note on social media while bidding farewell to the 18-year-old. The star kid is likely to follow footsteps of his father and superstar uncle Salman Khan.

Recently, his actor-filmmaker father Arbaaz spoke about his Bollywood ambitious, how Arhaan is keen on learning the practical side of filmmaking and about assisting his father in Patna Shukla. “I am looking forward to him coming next month and joining me on my film because he wants to also learn the practical (side of filmmaking). In fact, before he went in for this semester, he was on Karan’s film also. He did almost 20-30 days of being an assistant (director), and just being on the sets. He is now excited about being on my film now, he will be coming in December… he will join me in the last stage of my film. Malaika and Arbaaz have been co-parenting Arhaan ever since they announced their separation five years ago.