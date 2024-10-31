Malaika Arora Reacts After Arjun Kapoor Publicly Confirms He’s ‘Single’

Following Arjun Kapoor's announcement that he is "single," confirming months of speculation about his breakup with Malaika Arora, the Bollywood actress shared a cryptic message on her Instagram story. After dating for six years, the couple parted ways earlier this year. Malaika posted a quote that read: "Touching a heart for a second can touch a soul for a lifetime," along with a "good morning" greeting.

During a promotional event for his upcoming film Singham Again, Arjun addressed his relationship status, stating, "Abhi single hoon main, relax," which quickly gained attention online as fans reacted to his candid admission.On the professional front, Arjun Kapoor is preparing for the release of Singham Again this Diwali.

At the film's trailer launch, he expressed his excitement about joining Rohit Shetty's cop universe. He revealed that he had previously reached out to Shetty about acting in his films, stating, "I feel honoured and blessed that Rohit sir chose me to be a part of this film. I've been to cinema halls to watch Golmaal and Singham. I even reached out to him wanting to work with him. I didn’t know your dreams could come true to this extent! I’m a bit overwhelmed by that."

