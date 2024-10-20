Malayalam Actress Shamnath Arrested for Drug Possession In Kerala

In a recent development, Shamnath, a 36-year-old Malayalam serial actress known by her stage name Parvathy, was apprehended by police for possessing illegal drugs, including MDMA.

Acting on a tip-off, the Paravur inspector conducted a search at her residence in Kollam, where three grams of MDMA were confiscated. Authorities are now investigating potential connections between Shamnath and drug trafficking networks. She is set to appear in court today.

This incident follows the arrest of five individuals in Kollam Kottiyam the previous day. Among them were Faisal (29), Vipin (32), Aarti (30), Bilal (35), and Sumesh (26), who were found with 4.37 grams of MDMA during a police raid at the first suspect's home.