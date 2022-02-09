Manoj Tiwari reacts on Kangana Ranaut's opinions, says 'Maryada kho deti hain'

Kangana Ranaut is more talked about these days because of her controversial statements than movies. Last year, more than 100 cases were filed against her over these controversial statements. But Kangana did not stop talking. Now, BJP leader and singer Manoj Tiwari has given his opinion on her aggressive speech. Yes, not only opinion but Manoj Tiwari has also given Kangana some advice. Kangana is considered a staunch supporter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP. Whatever the issue, Kangana speaks on it. The Maharashtra government seems to be constantly criticizing. Against this backdrop, Manoj Tiwari spoke on the talk show 'Unfiltered by Samadish'. He was asked about Kangana this time.

What do you feel about Kangana Ranaut?

This question was asked to Manoj Tiwari. It is better not to talk about her, said Manoj Tiwari. He went on to say, "I feel you should not keep your opinions so blasting that it ...she directly hits with them (her opinions)." Asked to share examples, the singer-turned-politician said, "Artists have a religion, or you should spell it out clearly if you have joined politics."

"I understood when she spoke after Sushant Singh Rajput's death, and I guess, the Maharashtra state government was also slightly harsh on her. That, too, wasn't right. But you should stay courteous. You must put forth your views, but it is not in our country's culture to name someone with disrespect. Everyone should respect a person who holds the post of the chief minister. People also say such things about our Prime Minister and I want to tell them that one must respect those who hold major positions in our country. Criticise by all means, but with respect. Maryadit bhasha honi chahiye, aur Kangana kabhi kabhi bhasha me maryada kho jaati hai (Kangana often loses that respect)."