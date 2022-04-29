Mansi Kulkarni, Tanvi Kumar, Manuj Walia join cast of 'Crime Patrol 2.0'

Mumbai, April 29 Actors Mansi Kulkarni, Tanvi Kumar and Manuj Walia will be joining the show 'Crime Patrol 2.0'. The actors talk about their roles and share their excitement on joining the show.

Mansi shares about playing PI Radhika Pawar and says: "Everyone loves the show because of its relatability and authenticity. I have been following the show as well and I am really thrilled to a part of it. PI Radhika Pawar is an inspiring character, she is the woman of today who not only carries the responsibilities of the family but also is dedicated to her duty. Radhika is fearless and is very passionate about her job to safeguard the city from crime and criminals."

"Amidst all the hustle behind solving the crime, she also deals with her personal problems that will unfold gradually with every episode. The character inspires me a lot and I hope it will create an example for all women out there watching the show. I would like to salute all the women inspectors out there doing such a marvelous job. Big Thank you to each one of us,"she adds.

Manuj Walia who has worked across theatre, TV, web series and films will be seen as PSI Sanjay Gupta in the show.

He shares: "When I came to Mumbai to pursue my career in acting, the show perfectly reiterates an important message of identifying certain behaviors, patterns related to crime and staying 'satark'. Which is the need of the hour. When I was offered the role, I did my own research, watched a few episodes to get the feel of this new avatar of the show, and then accepted the role."

Tanvi Kumar is super excited to be a part of 'Crime Patrol 2.0' as HC Pinky Sitole.

Talking about her character Pinky, Tanvi shares: "Pinky Sitole is a very special character for me. She is strong, fearless and intimidating but at the same time, she has a kind heart, always curious and goal-driven. She is so intimidating at times that just by staring she can make anyone confess their crime. Her life's one ultimate goal is to become a Police inspector so that everyone will call her PI madam which gives her motivates her to do better."

"She is very dedicated to her job and work towards fighting heinous crimes as she wants to keep her citizen safe; Because that gives her a different thrill. The character is not only an inspiration to me but her personality will definitely inspire everyone else," she adds.

'Crime Patrol 2.0' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor