MC Stan receives gifts worth Rs 1.21 lakh from friend Sania Mirza

Mumbai, April 14 Popular rapper MC Stan, a contestant on 'Bigg Boss 16,' and former tennis player Sania Mirza have become good friends after they attended Farah Khan's party where they developed a great bond.

Now, Sania has gifted him a few expensive gifts worth Rs 1.21 lakh. He shared a picture of all the gifts given by Sania, including pair of Nike shoes worth Rs 91,000 and sunglasses worth Rs 30,000. Overall she gave him gifts worth Rs 1.21 lakh and the rapper thanked her.

