Michael Cera directorial debut titled 'Love is not the Answer'; Pamela Anderson, Steve Coogan join cast

Washington DC [US], May 13 : Actor Michael Cera is set to make her directorial debut with the film 'Love is Not the Answer', reported Variety.

The actor's directorial debut stars Pamela Anderson, Steve Coogan, Fred Hechinger and Jamie Dornan in the lead roles.

The plot of the film is being kept under wraps, but it's described as a "precise yet unpredictable, absurdist comedy that moves between hilarity and heartbreak as it explores modern loneliness and the search for connection," as quoted by Variety.

As for Cera, he will be attending Cannes for Wes Anderson's typically star-heavy competition entry 'The Phoenician Scheme', reported Variety.

He is a part of an ensemble cast that also includes Benicio del Toro, Mia Threapleton, Riz Ahmed, Tom Hanks, Bryan Cranston, Scarlett Johansson and Benedict Cumberbatch, according to the outlet.

Earlier, Cera has spoken about his desire to direct, revealing in 2023 that he was working on an adaptation of the novel "Masters of Atlantis" by Charles Portis.

Alongside 'Love is Not the Answer,' mk2 Films Cannes slate includes six films in the Cannes 2025 official competition in Joachim Trier's 'Sentimental Value,' the highly anticipated follow-up to "The Worst Person in the World"; Kleber Mendonca Filho's political thriller 'The Secret Agent'; Mascha Schilinski's 'Sound of Falling'; Hafsia Herzi's 'The Little Sister'; and Carla Simon's 'Romeria.'

Earlier, actors Michael Cera and Emilia Jones are set to star in 'The Running Man,' an adaptation of Stephen King's 1982 novel, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

Both have finalised deals to join Glen Powell, with Edgar Wright directing the film for Paramount.

This project reunites Cera with Wright, who directed him in the 2010 hit Scott Pilgrim vs. The World.'The Running Man' takes place in a dystopian future where America is ruled by a totalitarian regime.

The government distracts the public by broadcasting violent game shows.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor